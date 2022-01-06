Left Menu

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-01-2022 03:27 IST
Iraqi air defenses confront unidentified drone approaching Ain al-Asad air base -INA
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Iraqi air defenses confronted an unidentified drone that was approaching Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. forces west of Baghdad, the state news agency (INA) Reported on Thursday.

Five rockets landed near the base on Wednesday with no casualties, a coalition official told Reuters.

