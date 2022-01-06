Health secretary to brief EC on Covid situation in poll-bound states
- Country:
- India
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will on Thursday brief the Election Commission on the latest Covid situation in the five poll-bound states, sources said.
This will be the second time when Bhushan will brief the EC top brass on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country and in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur in particular.
Earlier, he had briefed the poll panel on December 27. During the interaction, the EC had asked the government to ramp up the vaccination programme in the poll-bound states.
The EC could announce the dates for elections in these five states in the next few days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Election Commission
- Manipur
- Punjab
- Bhushan
- Union Health
- Uttarakhand
- Covid
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 78,190:Union Health Ministry.
Cold wave subsides in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, MP: IMD
Amarinder as party's Punjab unit chief colluded with Majithia, alleges Congress
No vaccination certificate, no salary: Punjab govt tells employees
'No COVID-19 vaccination, no salary': Punjab govt issues order