Police of Kazakhstan's largest city says tens of rioters "eliminated" - Interfax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-01-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 11:20 IST
Police in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, said on Thursday that tens of rioters had been "eliminated", the Interfax news agency quoted it as saying.

Troops and protesters clashed on Almaty's main square earlier on Thursday.

