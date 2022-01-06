Left Menu

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 06-01-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 13:23 IST
Maha: Three killed, two injured in truck-car collision in Nashik
Three people were killed and two injured when a container truck collided with their car on Mumbai-Agra Highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Thursday. The accident took place near Mundhegaon on the highway in Igatpuri taluka of the district on Wednesday evening, an official said.

A container truck travelling towards Mumbai collided with a car coming from the opposite direction and overturned, the official said. Occupants of the car Dhananjay Kapadnis, Kishore Rajaram Pawar and Jyotsna Tillu died on the spot, while Geetanjali Sonawane-Kapadnis and Shewanta Rakibe were seriously injured in the accident, he said. The two injured women were undergoing treatment at the district hospital and their condition was said to be critical, the official said, adding that the victims were teachers of Zilla Parishad schools. A case has been registered with Wadivarhe police station and further investigations were underway, it was stated.

