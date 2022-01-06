2 held for birthday celebration on Mumbai road, using sword to cut cake
Police have arrested two persons for holding a birthday celebration on a road in Mumbai and using a sword to cut the cake, a police official said on Thursday. The party was held near a mall in suburban Kandivali on Monday, he said.
A video later went viral on social media platforms in which some people were purportedly seen engaged in the celebration on the road and one person cutting the cake with a sword.
The police on Wednesday arrested two persons, identified as Seelam Subramanyam (22) and Kausar Khan (23), and registered a case against them for violating the COVID-19-related protocol and under provisions of the Arms Act, the official said.
