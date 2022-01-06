Left Menu

UK's Truss condemns Kazakhstan violence, says talking with allies

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 17:43 IST
Liz Truss Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday condemned acts of violence in Kazakhstan, adding that London was consulting with allies over next steps.

"We condemn the acts of violence and destruction of property in Almaty and we will be coordinating further with our allies on what further steps we should take," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told parliament.

