Canada, other nations give up trying to talk to Iran about reparations for downed jet

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 06-01-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 17:45 IST
Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine on Thursday said they had halted efforts to talk to Tehran about reparations for an airliner downed by Iran and would try to settle the matter according to international law.

Most of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down the Ukrainian jet in January 2020 were citizens from those four countries. In a joint statement, they said "further attempts to negotiate with Iran ... are futile."

