Left Menu

Man arrested for killing live-in partner in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:36 IST
Man arrested for killing live-in partner in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old woman was allegedly brutally killed by her live-in partner, who suspected her of having an affair, in the western suburb of Sakinaka here on Thursday, police said.

The accused Raju Neele (42) was apprehended by locals following the incident at Sangharsh Nagar locality in the early hours of the day, an official said.

The accused allegedly killed his girlfriend Manisha Jadhav by slitting her throat, he said. Neele suspected the victim of having an affair, he said.

The accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022