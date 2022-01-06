Man arrested for killing live-in partner in Mumbai

A 29-year-old woman was allegedly brutally killed by her live-in partner, who suspected her of having an affair, in the western suburb of Sakinaka here on Thursday, police said.

The accused Raju Neele (42) was apprehended by locals following the incident at Sangharsh Nagar locality in the early hours of the day, an official said.

The accused allegedly killed his girlfriend Manisha Jadhav by slitting her throat, he said. Neele suspected the victim of having an affair, he said.

The accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and further investigation is underway, the official added.

