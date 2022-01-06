Assam CM performs 'Rudra Yagya' at Guwahati temple for 'long life of PM Modi'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday performed Rudra Yagya at Ugratara temple in Guwahati for the wellbeing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Along with Bhabesh Kalita and colleagues joined Rudra Yagya at Ugratara temple for the long life of Adarniya PM Narendra Modi ji. A man who is tirelessly working for Maa Bharti with blessings of a billion people can't be harmed by unscrupulous elements," Sarma said in a tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur was called off citing major security lapse. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to the road being blocked by some protesters, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

The MHA has taken cognisance of this serious security lapse and sought a detailed report from the state government. The BJP has blamed the ruling Congress government for sabotaging PM's scheduled program and for the major security lapse.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied the allegations of any security breach of the Prime Minister saying that he did not have any information about the change of route of the PM. "We had asked them (PMO) to discontinue the visit due to bad weather conditions and protests. We had no information of his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) sudden route change. There was no security lapse during the PM visit," Channi said on Wednesday addressing a press conference.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought the resignation of Channi saying that the Punjab government cannot provide smooth passage to the Prime Minister of the country and that too just 10 kilometres from the Pakistan border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)