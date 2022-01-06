Hour's delay by Mumbai sleuths enabled Delhi police to nab `creator' of Bulli Bai app: official

A team of Mumbai Police was on its way to arrest Niraj Bishnoi, the alleged creator of the Bulli Bai app, but was pipped to the post by their Delhi counterparts by just an hour, a police official claimed here on Thursday. The special cell of Delhi Police arrested Bishnoi (21), an engineering student, in the case from Assam early in the morning. The cyber cell of Mumbai Police, which had arrested three persons earlier with regard to the app which targeted Muslim women by putting up their pictures online for virtual auction, will seek Bishnoi's custody later, the official said.

The investigators in Mumbai had zeroed in on Bishnoi as suspected creator of the app and traced his location to Jorhat in Assam by examining his digital footprint, he said.

A team of Mumbai crime branch set out for Assam but was delayed slightly due to flight time, the official claimed.

In the meantime, the Delhi Police's special cell, which is also probing another complaint with regard to the nefarious app, tracked Bishnoi down and rushed to nab him, the official added.

Owing to different flight schedules, the Mumbai team reached just an hour after their Delhi counterparts had apprehended Bishnoi, he claimed. According to police sources, Bishnoi, who was operating the Twitter handle @giyu94, gave interviews to local media, following which his whereabouts came to light.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police on Thursday questioned Krunal Patel, a dentist, after his name cropped up during the investigation.

As per Delhi Police, Bishnoi, a resident of Jorhat who studies in Bhopal, was the creator of the “Bulli Bai” app on the platform GitHub as well as the main Twitter account holder of “Bulli Bai”. An Assam Police officer said the operation to arrest him lasted about 12 hours. Mumbai Police had not contacted the police in Jorhat regarding the accused, he added.

The three arrests made by the cyber cell of Mumbai Police are Uttarakhand teen Shweta Singh, who has passed her Class 12 exam and is planning to study engineering, 21-year-old Mayank Rawal, also from Uttarakhand, and Bengaluru-based Vishal Kumar Jha, a second-year engineering student like Bishnoi and aged 21 too.

