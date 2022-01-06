TN Guv pays tributes to victims of chopper crash

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday visited the site of helicopter crash in Nilgiris district, which killed the country's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others last month. The governor placed a wreath and paid homage to the portrait of late Gen Bipin Rawat, and other officials of the armed forces, who died in the crash at Nanjappachathiram village near here, an official release said.

Ravi is on a two-day visit to the district to attend various functions. CDS Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were killed, when the MI-17V5 combat helicopter they were flying in crashed in Coonoor on December 8.

Group Captain Varun Singh, who was injured in the chopper crash, succumbed to his injuries a week later.

