NIA files chargesheet against 5 al-Qaeda terrorists for conspiracy to carry out blasts in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-01-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 20:27 IST
The NIA has filed a chargesheet before a special court here against five alleged operatives of global terrorist organisation al-Qaeda for their involvement in a conspiracy to carry out blasts in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.

Museeruddin, Minhaj Ahmad, Shakeel, Mustaqeem and Mohammad Moid, all residents of Lucknow, have been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case was lodged in July last year at Lucknow's Gomti Nagar police station and was re-registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) subsequently.

Ahmad was radicalised online by two al-Qaida operatives based in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

He entered into a conspiracy with them for recruiting members for al-Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) and committing terrorist acts, the official said, adding that he recruited Museeruddin into the al-Qaida fold and involved him in the conspiracy for committing terrorist acts in Uttar Pradesh.

Museeruddin and Ahmad procured arms, ammunition and explosive material as also conducted reconnaissance of vulnerable areas for carrying out blasts with an intention to wage war against the government of India, the official said.

Shakeel, Mustaqeem and Moid aided and abetted Ahmad and Museeruddin in procuring weapons and ammunition, thus becoming a party in the conspiracy, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

