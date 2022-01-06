Left Menu

Jharkhand: Three PLFI insurgents arrested, arms and ammunition seized

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 06-01-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 21:01 IST
Three insurgents belonging to the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) outfit were arrested and arms and ammunition seized from their possession in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of PLFI chief Dinesh Gope and his squad, Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda directed the district armed force to launch an operation, an officer said.

The search team spotted the three Naxals, identified as Ramai Bhainsa (35), Damu Barjo (38) and Mangra alias Matias Tuti (22), members of Gope's squad, in Birkel Forest in Gudri police station area and arrested them, he said.

A double-barrel rifle, seven cartridges and several PLFI levy receipts were seized, the officer added.

