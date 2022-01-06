Left Menu

SDPI activist held for promoting disharmony through social media

06-01-2022
SDPI activist held for promoting disharmony through social media
An activist of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was arrested on Thursday for allegedly posting on Facebook controversial contents amounting to creating disturbance in the society, police said here.

Usman, 41, was arrested following the scrutiny of his posts by the Cyber Wing of the Kerala Police, they said.

He has been charged under Section 153-A of IPC (promoting disharmony) and relevant sections of IT Act, police said.

Usman was produced before a court which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

A group of SDPI activists staged a demonstration outside Kattappana police station, protesting the arrest.

