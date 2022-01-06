Left Menu

Kerala CM to fly to US for medical treatment, govt to bear expenses

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will fly to the United States on January 15 for his further medical check-up at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, informed the official sources on Thursday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will fly to the United States on January 15 for his further medical check-up at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, informed the official sources on Thursday. According to sources, his wife T Kamala and his personal secretary VM Suneesh will accompany him and they will return back on January 29, 2022.

"Chief Secretary VM Joy has issued order in connection with the chief minister's visit to the United States for medical check-up. All expenses in connection with the visit will be borne by state government," sources said. Earlier in September 2018, the Chief Minister had undergone treatment at Mayo clinic for three weeks. The details of his ailments are yet to disclose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

