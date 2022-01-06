Encounter breaks out in J-K's Budgam

Srinagar, Jan 6 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zolwa village of Budgam district which turned into an encounter, a police official said.

He said there were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.

