Encounter breaks out in J-K's Budgam
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-01-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 22:27 IST
Srinagar, Jan 6 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zolwa village of Budgam district which turned into an encounter, a police official said.
He said there were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.
