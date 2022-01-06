Left Menu

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Budgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-01-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 22:27 IST
Srinagar, Jan 6 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zolwa village of Budgam district which turned into an encounter, a police official said.

He said there were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

