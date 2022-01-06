U.S. special envoy for Horn of Africa to leave post

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will step down from his post after more than nine months in the job, and David Satterfield, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to Turkey, will take up the role in coming days, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement confirming Reuters reporting https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/exclusive-us-special-envoy-horn-africa-feltman-leave-post-2022-01-05.

Blinken said Feltman will continued to serve the State Department in an advisory capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)