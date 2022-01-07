Delhi Civil Defence volunteer kills self, family alleges colleagues harassed her

A Delhi Civil Defence volunteer hanged herself in Outer Delhi's Holambi Kalan area allegedly after being harassed by two of her colleagues, police said on Thursday.

The incident of a woman found hanging near Metro Vihar was reported to police around 5.30 pm on Wednesday, they said.

Police said the woman worked at SDM Narela office where she was posted as civil defence volunteer three weeks ago.

The body was taken to BJRM hospital for autopsy and later returned to the family. During the enquiry, the family raised allegations against another Delhi Civil Defence volunteer named Suresh Gautam.

The victim's family alleged Gautam was harassing her. She had also filed a complaint against him because of his ''bad intentions'' towards her but another volunteer named Vikram tore the complaint papers, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Yadav.

''We have taken the complaint from the family and registered a case of abetment of suicide against the two men,'' he said.

Gautam works as a diary dispatcher at the office while Vikram also works in the same office, police said, adding the matter is being investigated.

