Bail hearing begins for Canadian fashion designer Nygard, continues Friday

Nygard, 80, faces charges in both Canada and the United States. Nygard, who appeared by video link from a Toronto jail wearing an orange jumpsuit and blue medical mask, has denied all wrongdoing. The hearing will continue on Friday. Nygard separately faces extradition to the United States on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Reuters | Winnipeg | Updated: 07-01-2022 02:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 02:10 IST
A bail hearing for Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard, who faces charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement, began on Thursday before extending to a second day. Born in Finland, Nygard grew up in Manitoba, eventually running his namesake clothing companies and becoming one of Canada's wealthiest people. Nygard, 80, faces charges in both Canada and the United States.

Nygard, who appeared by video link from a Toronto jail wearing an orange jumpsuit and blue medical mask, has denied all wrongdoing. He faces nine charges related to incidents that allegedly occurred in Toronto between 1987 and 2006. None of the evidence or reasons presented during the bail hearing can be reported, under a publication ban. The hearing will continue on Friday.

Nygard separately faces extradition to the United States on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He has consented to extradition, which still depends on the approval of Canada's justice minister. Canadian police arrested Nygard in Winnipeg in December 2020 at the U.S. government's request under the countries' extradition treaty.

