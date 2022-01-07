Japan requests 3 prefectures enact measures to curb COVID-19 surge
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-01-2022 06:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 06:16 IST
- Country:
- Japan
A Japanese government panel put forward a formal request on Friday to declare quasi-emergency measures to stem a surge in coronavirus cases.
The measures would affect the southern prefecture of Okinawa and the western prefectures of Hiroshima and Yamaguchi, lasting from Jan. 9 until the end of the month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement