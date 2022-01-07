Left Menu

HC allows termination of pregnancy of minor, a victim of sexual assault

Madurai TN, Jan 7 PTI The Madras High Court has allowed the abortion of the six-month pregnancy of a 17-year old girl who was sexually assaulted by a 44-year old man.The father of the 17-year old girl from Vadipatti in the district had filed a petition seeking permission for medical termination of his daughters pregnancy.

HC allows termination of pregnancy of minor, a victim of sexual assault
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The Madras High Court has allowed the abortion of the six-month pregnancy of a 17-year old girl who was sexually assaulted by a 44-year old man.

The father of the 17-year old girl from Vadipatti in the district had filed a petition seeking permission for medical termination of his daughter's pregnancy. Justice G R Swaminathan of the High Court Bench here pointed out on Thursday that the doctors had advised terminating the pregnancy of the girl, who was raped by a 44-year old bus driver.

The doctors had said the health of the girl would not be affected by the termination. A team of doctors from Madurai Government Rajaji hospital should take steps to abort the child.

Police had already filed a case under POCSO Act. The Judge directed the Vadipatti police inspector to file a charge sheet after an investigation in two months. The court should also complete the trial in three months after the submission of the charge sheet.

