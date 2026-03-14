Madurai's Leap: From Regional Hub to International Gateway

The declaration of Madurai Airport as Madurai International Airport is expected to significantly impact the region's economy, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu stated on Saturday. This development promises to increase trade and tourism, bolstering Madurai's standing on global air routes.

Minister Naidu highlighted that the renaming is symbolic of a long-cherished demand fulfilled, driven by cultural and spiritual aspirations tied to the influential Meenakshi Amman Temple. He detailed that since 2014, passenger numbers have more than doubled and cargo tonnage has tripled, signaling robust growth.

To cater to the anticipated surge in air traffic, a new Air Traffic Control Building has been inaugurated. This international status is set to amplify Madurai's visibility, attracting more airlines and enhancing connectivity, while empowering Madurai's cultural and spiritual footprint, he emphasized during the renaming event.