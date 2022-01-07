Left Menu

Kazakhstan leader: Constitutional order restored amid unrest

The president of Kazakhstan on Friday declared that constitutional order was mainly restored after the country was engulfed in unprecedented unrest in recent days.An anti-terror operation has commenced.

Kazakhstan leader: Constitutional order restored amid unrest
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The president of Kazakhstan on Friday declared that constitutional order was "mainly restored" after the country was engulfed in unprecedented unrest in recent days.

"An anti-terror operation has commenced. Law enforcement agencies are working hard. The constitutional order has been mainly restored in all regions of the country. Local authorities are in control of the situation," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was quoted by his spokespeople as saying Friday.

The president added, however, that "terrorists are still using weapons and are damaging people's property" and that "counterterrorism actions" should be continued.

Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests since the country gained independence three decades ago. The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel and quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent over the rule of the same party since independence.

Protests have turned extremely violent, with government buildings set ablaze and more than a dozen law enforcement officers killed.

