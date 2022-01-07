Delhi: Two labourers killed after ceiling of room collapses

Two labourers were killed after the ceiling of a room in their two-storey house in northwest Delhi's Begumpur area collapsed on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kedar (55) and Sonu (30), they said.

Police said a PCR call regarding the incident was received in the morning.

Police reached the spot and found that the ceiling of a room on the first floor of a house in B-Block, street number-10, Begum Vihar had collapsed and four people were buried under the debris, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

All four people were rushed to the Ambedkar Hospital, where Kedar and Sonu were declared brought dead by doctors, he said.

The injured have been identified as Pramod (42) and Anil (55), he said, adding that both of them and Sonu are siblings and migrant labourers.

