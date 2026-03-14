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Missed Opportunity: Anil Kapoor on Turning Down 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor addressed his decision to decline a cameo in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the sequel to Aditya Dhar's blockbuster. Despite his regret, Kapoor maintained that his professionalism and commitment to prior engagements were paramount. He expressed interest in collaborating with Dhar in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:20 IST
Missed Opportunity: Anil Kapoor on Turning Down 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Anil Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor recently reflected on a missed opportunity when he chose to decline a cameo role in Aditya Dhar's anticipated release, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. The film, a sequel to Dhar's 2025 blockbuster, already boasts a star-studded lineup and promises to be a cinematic triumph.

During his appearance at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi, Kapoor shared that scheduling conflicts prevented him from accepting Dhar's offer. 'The reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment,' said Kapoor, emphasizing the importance of accountability in his career decisions.

Despite the setback, Kapoor expressed eagerness to work with Dhar eventually. He acknowledged the complexities of the industry, where filmmakers and actors must navigate their commitments delicately to maintain professional integrity. 'It's my loss, but it's okay,' he concluded optimistically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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