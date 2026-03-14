Anil Dhanak's Cinematic Expansion: Jewel Mogul's European Ambitions

Anil Dhanak, a cinema-owner-turned-jeweller of Indian origin, is set to make substantial inroads into the UK market with plans to extend his reach into Europe. His brand, Kanz Jewels, famous for the 'Najmat Taiba', the world's largest gold ring, is seeking to capture a global audience.

Dhanak's ambitions are driven in part by cinematic icon Amitabh Bachchan, with whom he recently shared a momentous encounter. From screening Bachchan's films in a small theatre in Gujarat to meeting the legend, Dhanak draws a parallel between timeless cinema and lasting craftsmanship.

The planned expansion marks a pivotal point in Kanz Jewels' journey, as highlighted by the high-end boutiques set to open across the UK, and later Europe, bringing the brand's elegance and heritage to new markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)