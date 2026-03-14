Left Menu

Anil Dhanak's Cinematic Expansion: Jewel Mogul's European Ambitions

Anil Dhanak, of Kanz Jewels, embarks on a major expansion into the UK and Europe, inspired by his cinematic hero Amitabh Bachchan. Kanz Jewels, known for the Guinness World Record-holding 'Najmat Taiba', aims to extend its luxury brand globally, drawing parallels between cinema and craftsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:23 IST
Anil Dhanak's Cinematic Expansion: Jewel Mogul's European Ambitions
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Anil Dhanak, a cinema-owner-turned-jeweller of Indian origin, is set to make substantial inroads into the UK market with plans to extend his reach into Europe. His brand, Kanz Jewels, famous for the 'Najmat Taiba', the world's largest gold ring, is seeking to capture a global audience.

Dhanak's ambitions are driven in part by cinematic icon Amitabh Bachchan, with whom he recently shared a momentous encounter. From screening Bachchan's films in a small theatre in Gujarat to meeting the legend, Dhanak draws a parallel between timeless cinema and lasting craftsmanship.

The planned expansion marks a pivotal point in Kanz Jewels' journey, as highlighted by the high-end boutiques set to open across the UK, and later Europe, bringing the brand's elegance and heritage to new markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026