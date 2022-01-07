Left Menu

Kazakhstan leader: Constitutional order restored amid unrest

07-01-2022
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Image Credit: Flickr
The President of Kazakhstan said Friday he authorized law enforcement to open fire on "terrorists" and shoot to kill, a move that comes after days of extremely violent protests in the former Soviet nation.

In a televised address to the nation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the unrest on "terrorists" and "militants" and said that he had authorized the use of lethal force against them. "Those who don't surrender will be eliminated," Tokayev said.

He also blasted calls for talks with the protesters made by some other countries as "nonsense." "What negotiations can be held with criminals, murderers?" Tokayev said.

