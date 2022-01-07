Railway cops receive `bombing' threat call, turns to be hoax

The Government Railway Police (GRP) here received a call threatening ''bombing'' of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla railway station here, a senior official said on Friday.

The call, which was traced to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, turned to be a hoax, he added.

''Yesterday we had received a threat call regarding bombing of CSMT & Kurla Rly Stn,'' said Quiser Khalid, commissioner of police, GRP, on Twitter.

GRP as well as the Railway Protection Force personnel carried out a thorough search but nothing suspicious was found, he added.

The caller was traced to Jabalpur and further action was being taken, the official said.

