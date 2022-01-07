Left Menu

Security breach during PM's Punjab visit not good: RSS

The RSS on Friday said the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modis Punjab visit two days ago is a serious issue and that it is not good if a person holding a Constitutional high office remains stranded.Serious issue. An inquiry is also on into it. The government will do its work.

The RSS on Friday said the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit two days ago is a serious issue and that it is not good if a person holding a Constitutional high office remains stranded.

''Serious issue. An inquiry is also on into it. The government will do its work. The person holding such a Constitutional high office having to remain stranded like that, it is not good, not good for the country,'' RSS Sah Sarkaryavah Manmohan Vaidya told reporters here.

Vaidya, who briefed reporters on the three-day coordination meeting of the Sangh Parivar outfits that concluded here on Friday, was asked about the security breach during the PM's Punjab visit on January 5.

He said 36 independent, autonomous organisations participated in the meeting and 216 representatives, including 24 women, were expected, of which 91 per cent attended.

Answering a question on what the goal of RSS is, he said it is making India the greatest, noblest nation in the world.

