Assam govt revises night curfew timings from Saturday

In wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Assam government on Friday revised the timings of the night curfew, which will be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am with effect from January 8. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this revision while addressing a press conference here in Guwahati. Currently, the night curfew timings in Assam are from 11.30 pm to 6 am.

Sarma issued the new set of Standard operating procedures (SOP) for COVID-19, which will come into effect from January 8 and will remain in force until further orders. As per the new COVID-19 rules, the workplace and business establishments shall remain open till 9 pm. "The functioning of private and public offices will be also up to 9 pm," stated the Chief Minister.

"Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open till 9 pm," he added. The dine-in restaurants, dhabas and other eateries will be allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent of seating capacity till 9 pm, while the takeaway of food items from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries will be allowed till 10 pm.

The opening of sale counters, showrooms, cold storages and warehouses is up to 9 pm. Sarma further said that all government servants including contractual and permanent should be fully vaccinated and shall attend office.

"Employees who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to attend office and they will have to avail leave, if available or extraordinary leave for which they will not be paid salary," he stated. All other employees except those in whose case vaccination is contra-indicated as per guidelines issued by the Health Department of Government of Assam and/or such claim is certified by a registered medical practitioner, will have to get themselves vaccinated and attend office.

Employees engaged in emergency or essential services shall attend their duty without any restrictions at any place. All Public transport authorities shall enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while seating inside the vehicles, carriers, containers.

Auto Rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate for passengers with 100 per cent seating capacity and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour for passengers. Pillion riding on motorcycles should be fully vaccinated and will be allowed only with the proper use of a mask.

In the case of open spaces, jurisdictional DDMAs shall fix the limit of gatherings depending on the COVID-19 situation in their respective districts. In closed venues, the gathering is allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the hall, auditorium etc limited to a maximum of 200, while in marriages and religious functions, 200 single vaccinated persons will be allowed and 100 persons will be allowed in funerals.

In cinema halls and theatres, 50 per cent of the seating capacity of fully vaccinated viewers and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will be allowed. All educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities shall continue to provide quality virtual options in Assam.

"All schools upto Class VIII in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and upto Class V in all other districts shall remain closed. No physical classes are allowed. All schools up to Class V shall remain closed till January 30 from tomorrow. For Class 9-11, classes will be held three days a week," the chief minister said. Meanwhile, Assam reported 844 new cases, two deaths, and 132 recoveries on Thursday. The active caseload in the state stands at 2,689 and the positivity rate is at 2.37 per cent. (ANI)

