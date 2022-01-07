Dakar rally chief rules out ending the competition after suspected terror attack

The head of the Dakar rally ruled out ending the ongoing competition in Saudi Arabia following an explosion that, according to French officials, could have been an act of terrorism.

Franceinfo radio quoted Dakar director David Castera on its website as saying that "the question is not being raised at the moment" and that sufficient safety measures have been put in place thanks to Saudi authorities to ensure the safety of the rally.

