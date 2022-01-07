Dakar rally chief rules out ending the competition after suspected terror attack
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-01-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 19:44 IST
- Country:
- France
The head of the Dakar rally ruled out ending the ongoing competition in Saudi Arabia following an explosion that, according to French officials, could have been an act of terrorism.
Franceinfo radio quoted Dakar director David Castera on its website as saying that "the question is not being raised at the moment" and that sufficient safety measures have been put in place thanks to Saudi authorities to ensure the safety of the rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dakar
- Saudi
- French
- David Castera
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senegal's new commuter train makes first journey from capital Dakar
France says Dakar rally blast "perhaps" terrorist attack
Dakar Rally: Lone Indian in fray Noah finishes 29th, Hero's Rodrigues wins stage 3
Hero MotoSports' riders make modest start in qualifying stage of Dakar 2022
Rallying-Loeb eats into Al Attiyah's lead with Dakar second stage win