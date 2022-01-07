Left Menu

Dakar rally chief rules out ending the competition after suspected terror attack

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-01-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 19:44 IST
Dakar rally chief rules out ending the competition after suspected terror attack
  • Country:
  • France

The head of the Dakar rally ruled out ending the ongoing competition in Saudi Arabia following an explosion that, according to French officials, could have been an act of terrorism.

Franceinfo radio quoted Dakar director David Castera on its website as saying that "the question is not being raised at the moment" and that sufficient safety measures have been put in place thanks to Saudi authorities to ensure the safety of the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
4
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022