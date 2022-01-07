Left Menu

Five interstate drugs dealers held in Assam

Guwahati Police on Friday arrested five interstate drugs dealers and seized drugs worth crores, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:19 IST
The police have also seized a truck, a car, cash and mobile phones from the accused.

Lauding the team for the operation, Sarma, in a tweet, said, "Continuing its ops, Guwahati Pol Special Squad led by JCP Partha Mahanta nabs 3 more interstate drugs dealers; one truck, one i20, cash, mobile phones seized. Total 5 interstate drugs dealers arrested. Drugs worth several crores seized in last 8 hrs. Well done." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

