Left Menu

Cop arrested for sexually harassing woman in Mumbai

A case has been registered against Chougule under section 354 assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he said. The accused policeman, who was attached with the Local Arms division, had been booked in some cases earlier as well, the official said, adding that the Chougule is now in judicial custody.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 21:06 IST
Cop arrested for sexually harassing woman in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old policeman has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman here, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a woman with the Bhoiwada police, constable Akshay Chougule, a resident of BDD Chawl, was placed under arrest on Wednesday, the official said. A case has been registered against Chougule under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he said. The accused policeman, who was attached with the Local Arms division, had been booked in some cases earlier as well, the official said, adding that the Chougule is now in judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022