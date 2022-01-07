Left Menu

Karnataka Health Minister lauds hi tech COVID War Room for winning national e-governance award

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 21:11 IST
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday congratulated the tech driven COVID-19 War Room led by senior IAS officer Munish Moudgil for winning the National Awards of e-governance.

''Be it the gamut of in-house mobile applications or the fully equipped war room, Karnataka's tech-driven COVID management has been a model to the entire country. Congratulations to Mr. Manish Moudgil and the team for winning GoI's e-governance award for use of ICT in Covid-19 mgmt,'' Sudhakar tweeted.

Moudgil received the award during the two-day 24th National Conference on e-Governance in Hyderabad.

The COVID-19 War Room was selected by the Government of India to be awarded 'Juri' under 'Category 6 - Use of ICT in the management of COVID-19 of the Award Scheme of the National Awards for e-governance 2020-21.

