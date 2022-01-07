Karnataka Health Minister lauds hi tech COVID War Room for winning national e-governance award
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday congratulated the tech driven COVID-19 War Room led by senior IAS officer Munish Moudgil for winning the National Awards of e-governance.
''Be it the gamut of in-house mobile applications or the fully equipped war room, Karnataka's tech-driven COVID management has been a model to the entire country. Congratulations to Mr. Manish Moudgil and the team for winning GoI's e-governance award for use of ICT in Covid-19 mgmt,'' Sudhakar tweeted.
Moudgil received the award during the two-day 24th National Conference on e-Governance in Hyderabad.
The COVID-19 War Room was selected by the Government of India to be awarded 'Juri' under 'Category 6 - Use of ICT in the management of COVID-19 of the Award Scheme of the National Awards for e-governance 2020-21.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Some injuries after fire at Exxon's Baytown, Texas facility
Youth succumbs to injuries after being thrashed during robbery bid in south Delhi
Soccer-Burnley v Everton postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries
Soccer-Burnley v Everton postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries
Soccer-Everton's COVID-19 cases, injuries force Premier League to postpone Burnley game