Minor boy beaten to death by father in south Delhi

A five-year-old boy was beaten to death allegedly by his father in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area after he found him playing game on phone and not studying, police said on Friday. The father has been arrested, they said. On Thursday, Neb Sarai Police Station received information from Max Hospital Saket that Gyan Pandey alias Utkarsh, a resident of Narayana Apartment, was brought to hospital for treatment where he was declared brought dead, police said. When it reached the hospital and obtained the medico-legal report, police found that the child was brought by his mother in emergency around 10 pm in an unconscious state, they said.

The boy’s body bore scratch marks on the right side of his neck, bruises on both hands, legs, and other parts of the body, police said. When questioned about the injury marks, the boy’s parents did not give any information, doctors said, according to police. On Friday, a child helpline caller told them that father of Utkarsh had beaten him up and that he died on his way to the hospital, a senior police officer said.

Police inquired with the neighbours of the deceased who also said that the father of the child used to beat him up. Later, when he was interrogated, the accused, identified as Aditya Pandey (27), confessed to his crime, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Bentia Mary Jaiker said.

The boy’s body has been preserved in AIIMS mortuary for the post mortem. After an inspection by crime team of the spot, a case under section 302 (murder) was registered against the accused and he was arrested, police said.

During interrogation, Pandey, who supplies milk for a living, said that when he returned home after work on Thursday around 6 pm, he saw his son playing game on phone instead of studying and he was not listening to him, police said. He got angry and started beating the child with a wooden stick, they said.

