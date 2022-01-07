Ethiopia releases opposition party leader

Ethiopian authorities have released opposition party leader Eskinder Nega, his party said on Friday, after 1-1/2 years in prison.

Eskinder, who founded the Balderas for Genuine Democracy party, was charged at the High Court in September 2020 with terrorism. The former dissident blogger and journalist had been arrested earlier in 2020 after riots that followed the killing of political singer Haacaaluu Hundeessaa in Addis Ababa.

The charges followed a wave of unrest sparked by the death of Haacaaluu, revered by many Oromo people, the biggest of Ethiopia's more than 80 ethnic groups. At least 178 people were killed in Oromiya and in the federal capital. Eskinder, who is an ethnic Amhara, was convicted alongside more than a dozen other activists, including influential Oromo media proprietor and politician Jawar Mohammed.

It was unclear if others may also be released. Officials at the ministry of justice did not respond to requests for confirmation and reasons for the release.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, whose forces have been fighting rebellious Tigrayan forces in the north since late 2020, has spoken about the need for national reconciliation in recent weeks. His spokesperson, Billene Seyoum, did not respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)