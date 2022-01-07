Nagpur cops register case against `JeM members' for conducting recce of important places

A case has been registered against unidentified members of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed for conducting recce of ''vital installations'' in the city, a top official said on Friday.

In a separate development, police banned photography and video shooting near the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the city.

City police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told reporters that police recently received information that recce of some ''vital installations'' was done by some JeM members a few months ago.

A case was registered on Thursday at Kotwali police station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the crime branch is conducting probe, he said.

He, however, did not specify the locations where recce was allegedly conducted.

Notably, the RSS headquarters falls under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station.

In the evening, police issued an order banning photography or videography including that by drones near the RSS headquarters.

The prohibitory order was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, as per the official release.

