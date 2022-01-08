Left Menu

Fake notes of face value Rs 6.60 lakh seized, 7 held

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-01-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 00:11 IST
Seven people were on Friday arrested for allegedly printing counterfeit Indian currency and fake notes of Rs 6.60 lakh face value were seized from here, police said. The kingpin of the gang, Azad learnt to forge notes by watching videos on YouTube, they said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Akash Patel said said the gang operated in Kaila Bhatta and Islamnagar areas of the city and the accused were nabbed after a tip-off.

He said police seized fake notes of Rs 6.60 lakh face value, one printer, a paper-cutting machine and blank paper from the premises.

