China anti-graft watchdog investigates China Life Insurance chairman
China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) has placed Wang Bin, the chairman of China Life Insurance Co Ltd, under investigation, the bureau said on Saturday. Wang is "suspected of serious violations of discipline and law, and is currently undergoing disciplinary review and investigation," the anti-graft watchdog wrote in a statement. China's CCDI has recently placed the country's financial sector under scrutiny.
- Country:
- China
China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) has placed Wang Bin, the chairman of China Life Insurance Co Ltd, under investigation, the bureau said on Saturday. Wang is "suspected of serious violations of discipline and law, and is currently undergoing disciplinary review and investigation," the anti-graft watchdog wrote in a statement.
China's CCDI has recently placed the country's financial sector under scrutiny. In October, the bureau deployed teams to 25 financial institutions including the central bank and stock exchanges as part of a campaign to weed out corrupt officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CCDI
- China
- Wang
- Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
- the bureau
ALSO READ
Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research
China reports 87 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 23 vs 100 a day earlier
Solomon Islands says China to send police advisers after riots
China reports fall in new COVID-19 cases vs day earlier
China locks down 13 million residents of Xi'an city after COVID cluster found