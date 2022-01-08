Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases likely to rise to most since Sept 11 -TBS
New daily coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital of Tokyo are likely to rise above 1,200 on Saturday, the highest since Sept. 11, TBS television said, citing unidentified officials.
COVID-19 is surging in Japan, and the country is stepping up restrictions in three regions that host U.S. military bases, which some officials say have helped fuel the spike.
The measures, which may include shortening the opening hours of restaurants and bars, are due to take effect on Sunday.
