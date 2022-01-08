V K Bhawra is new Punjab DGP
Senior IPS officer Viresh Kumar Bhawra has been appointed the director general of police of Punjab, according to an order. Bhawras term shall be for a minimum period of two years from the date of assumption of office, said the order.
Senior IPS officer Viresh Kumar Bhawra has been appointed the director general of police of Punjab, according to an order. The Charanjit Singh Channi-led government selected the 1987 batch IPS officer out of a panel of three officers shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission.
The other two officers in the panel were senior IPS officers Dinkar Gupta and Prabodh Kumar. Bhawra's term shall be for a minimum period of two years from the date of assumption of office, said the order. At present, Siddharth Chattopadhyaya was the officiating DGP of the state. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK
