68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

As many as 68 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) employees working out of its Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) office here have contracted coronavirus infection, an official of the central agency said on Saturday.

The CBI had asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to test 235 persons working at the BKC office, he said. ''From this lot of 235 personnel, which includes officials, 68 have tested positive. The infected ones have been asked to home quarantine,'' he added.

