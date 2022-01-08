Left Menu

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

As many as 68 Central Bureau of Investigation CBI employees working out of its Bandra-Kurla Complex BKC office here have contracted coronavirus infection, an official of the central agency said on Saturday.The CBI had asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to test 235 persons working at the BKC office, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 16:33 IST
68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 68 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) employees working out of its Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) office here have contracted coronavirus infection, an official of the central agency said on Saturday.

The CBI had asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to test 235 persons working at the BKC office, he said. ''From this lot of 235 personnel, which includes officials, 68 have tested positive. The infected ones have been asked to home quarantine,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022