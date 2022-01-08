Left Menu

Aid workers say Ethiopia air strike in northwest Tigray killed 56 people

Both aid workers sent Reuters pictures they had taken of the wounded in hospital, who included many children.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 17:02 IST
Aid workers say Ethiopia air strike in northwest Tigray killed 56 people
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

An airstrike in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray killed 56 people and wounded at least 30 in a camp for the internally displaced, two aid workers told Reuters on Saturday, citing local authorities and eyewitness accounts.

Both aid workers, who asked not to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media, said the number of dead was confirmed by the local authorities. Both aid workers sent Reuters pictures they had taken of the wounded in hospital, who included many children. Military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The government has previously denied targeting civilians in the 14-month conflict with rebellious Tigrayan forces.

The strike hit the camp in the town of Dedebit in the northwest of the region, near the border with Eritrea, the aid workers said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022