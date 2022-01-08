Army helps pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall in J-K

The Indian Army on Saturday conducted an emergency evacuation of a pregnant woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Ghaggar Hill village along the Line of Control (LOC) in Boniyar Tehsil and shifted her to primary health care (PHC) centre in Boniyar despite heavy snowfall and treacherous road conditions. According to an Army press release, on January 8 at 10.30 am, the Indian Army Post at Ghaggar Hill a village along LOC in Boniyar Tehsil received a distress call from the locals requesting urgent medical assistance for a pregnant lady who was in critical condition.

The Army medical team was rushed to the location and after an initial assessment of the patient, in view of the critical situation, an emergency evacuation was planned. Army said that due to heavy snowfall it was difficult to move vehicles from Paro to the village.

Thus, taking a quick decision, the Army prepared a stretcher and planned to evacuate the patient till Salasan on a stretcher and shift her to a Public Health Centre (PHC) ambulance there. "Thereafter, without losing much time, the evacuation team of including Battlefield Nursing Assistants (BFNA) moved from Ghaggar Hill along with porters towards Salasan at 11 am," Army said.

In spite of inclement and heavy snowfall the evacuation team and porters safely brought the patient to Salasan covering a dist 6.5 km and handed over her to the team of paramedics from PHC Boniyar at 1.45 pm. The family and locals expressed their gratitude to the Army, Civil Administration and PHC Boniyar for their swift collective action and timely assistance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)