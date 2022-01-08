Left Menu

Adequate steps to be taken to give more power to women commissions: NCW chairperson

Updated: 08-01-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 21:22 IST
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Saturday said appropriate steps are being taken to give more power to women commissions and special emphasis will be laid on skill development and capacity building of women so that their economic condition can be strengthened.

She was speaking at a seminar meeting of women's commissions at Satowri village here.

Sharma said in many states, women commissions are ensuring solutions to the problems of women in an efficient way, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) providing guidance from time to time.

She also spoke about the coordination between state and national commissions to reach more women and provide them help in all matters.

"The meeting discussed about women's participation in decision-making bodies and giving them training. Domestic violence issues, victim compensation and law review matters were also deliberated upon.

"We are also planning to move towards legislation and women parliamentarians and hold training sessions for them. NCW has started training programmes in colleges on women capacity building and leadership training," the NCW chairperson said.

The Commission holds such meetings every three months, but this time it organised the physical meeting after two years in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Fourteen states participated in the meeting here.

