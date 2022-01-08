Left Menu

Teenage boy who left home three months ago found dead in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old boy, who left his home three months ago after falling into bad company, was found dead in west Delhi's Khyala area on Saturday, police said.

The Khyala police station had received an information regarding a body lying near NW Chowk, they said.

Police rushed to the spot and the deceased was identified as a resident of Raghubir Nagar, Khyala, they said.

A murder case has been registered and the matter is being probed further, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

