U.S. vows 'severe response' to any further Russian aggression in Ukraine -spokesman
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2022 06:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 06:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a European official on Saturday that it was important to support Ukraine's territorial integrity, and that any further Russian aggression "would result in a severe response," a State Department spokesperson said.
Earlier on Saturday, a senior U.S. administration official said the United States and allies are prepared to discuss with Russia in talks about Ukraine the possibility of each side restricting military exercises and missile deployments in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-England's Root has Ashes century in his sights in Melbourne; Golf - Ladies European Tour to have record prize purse in 2022 and more
Over 17.74 cr balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States/UTs: Health Ministry
Amid Omicron scare, Centre to deploy multi-disciplinary teams in 10 states
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-England's Root has Ashes century in his sights in Melbourne; Golf - Ladies European Tour to have record prize purse in 2022 and more
Former Soviet leader Gorbachev stresses dialogue between Russia, US amid tensions over Ukraine