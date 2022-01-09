Left Menu

U.S. vows 'severe response' to any further Russian aggression in Ukraine -spokesman

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2022 06:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 06:43 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a European official on Saturday that it was important to support Ukraine's territorial integrity, and that any further Russian aggression "would result in a severe response," a State Department spokesperson said.

Earlier on Saturday, a senior U.S. administration official said the United States and allies are prepared to discuss with Russia in talks about Ukraine the possibility of each side restricting military exercises and missile deployments in the region.

