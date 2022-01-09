Left Menu

Russia says it's 'disappointed' by U.S. signals before Geneva talks

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-01-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 12:18 IST
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia said on Sunday it was "disappointed" by signals from Washington and Brussels on the eve of talks in Geneva and that the United States was insisting on unilateral Russian concessions, the Interfax and RIA news agencies reported. Talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats begin in Geneva on Monday after a weeks-long standoff over Russian troop deployments near its border with Ukraine, with veteran envoys on each side trying to avert a crisis.

Interfax quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying Moscow was not optimistic going into the talks.

