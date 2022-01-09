Left Menu

Venkaiah Naidu reviews situation after over 400 Parliament staff test positive for COVID

Soon after 402 staff of Parliament were tested COVID-19 positive ahead of the budget session of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has reviewed the situation and directed that necessary measures be taken to contain the spread of the virus among the Secretariat officials and staff, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 14:12 IST
Soon after 402 staff of Parliament were tested COVID-19 positive ahead of the budget session of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has reviewed the situation and directed that necessary measures be taken to contain the spread of the virus among the Secretariat officials and staff, sources said. Naidu also directed all officials and staff that 1300 staff be tested for COVID-19. The recovery of the infected shall be closely monitored. Assistance in hospitalisation and treatment will also be provided if needed.

Rajya Sabha Secretariat has reimposed restrictions on the attendance of officials and staff. 50 per cent of the officials and staff below the rank of under secretary or executive officers are required to work from home till the end of this month. They constitute about 65 per cent of the total employees.

According to sources, those with disabilities and pregnant women are exempted from attending office. Starting and closing timings of the Secretariat are also staggered to avoid crowding. All official meetings will be held virtually. According to sources, 65 of Rajya sabha Secretariat, 200 of Lok sabha Secretariat and 133 of allied services have tested corona positive during 4-8 January. Naidu will review the situation every week.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 10.21 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

