Autorickshaw driver's body found in deserted area in Kolkata, locals vandalise nearby hooch den

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 15:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The blood-soaked body of an autorickshaw driver was found in Nonadanga area of the city on Sunday, triggering protest by locals who vandalised a hooch den in the vicinity.

A police officer said Biswajit Jana, aged around 30 years, was found lying dead with his head smashed at a deserted plot in Anandapur police station area on Sunday morning.

The body also bore several deep cuts.

One person has been detained in connection with the incident, the officer said.

Alleging that Jana was murdered by miscreants frequenting the hooch den in the area, his family and neighbours from a nearby slum vandalised the shop.

They claimed broken liquor bottles and stones were found near the body.

The police, however, did not confirm the presence of bottles or anything else near Jana's body.

''Every night, miscreants assemble at this place, drink openly and we feel scared. Often scuffles break out. We won't allow such hooch dens in this locality anymore,'' Basabi Das, a local, said.

